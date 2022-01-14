Youths across the Norfolk area will soon be able to use public transit services free of charge.
During an event Thursday morning in Norfolk, North Fork Area Transit was presented with a $25,000 check from Healthy Blue Nebraska and announced the creation of its “Youth Ride Free” program.
The Youth Ride Free program was created to help supplement a large increase in youth ridership, which has significantly increased over the past two-plus years, and especially in the past six months. The program will include existing services on a first-come, first-serve basis, plus the new flex-route bus service “ForkLift,” starting this spring.
Traci Jeffrey, president of the North Fork Area Transit Board of Directors, thanked Healthy Blue for its commitment to helping boost area transit services.
“As we’ve seen in our communities, there has been a significant increase in use of the system by our youth over the last six months,” Jeffrey said. “There is a need in our community for this, so we are very grateful.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning attended Thursday’s check presentation. Moenning said he is proud of the Youth Ride Free program and is excited to see it unfold.
“We’ve seen an increase in ridership of about 255% over the last two-year period, and that’s staggering,” he said. “And a big portion of that increased ridership has been youth — a large part of that getting to and from school. This is a huge benefit to the parents throughout the Norfolk area.”
Transit options for families getting children to and from school is a huge, unmet need in the community, Moenning said. The area’s public transit system and free youth service are a “huge boon” to the quality of life in Norfolk, he said.
“With this donation, those young people — kids, students — getting to where they need to be, it’s making their daily household life a little less hectic,” the mayor said.
Rob Rhodes, interim president for Healthy Blue Nebraska, said Healthy Blue is committed to improving the health of communities by addressing complex and interconnected factors, such as transportation, housing, and social and financial circumstances.
“Healthy Blue remains committed to addressing these factors as we continue to engage alongside organizations and other partners with innovative programs and resources for the Norfolk community,” he said.
North Fork Area Transit will provide rides along three routes with almost 100 bus stops throughout the community. In addition, curbside service may be requested on a first-come, first-serve basis by anyone who lives within three-fourths of a mile from any of the marked stops. ForkLift will operate six days a week and Sundays by appointment.
In a news release, North Fork Area Transit said parents should note that children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, with the following exceptions for children age 4 or older:
— As part of agency-to-agency transportation, such as from the YMCA to a public or parochial school.
— The parent/guardian provides supervision for the child at both the pick-up and drop-off destinations.
— The child rides dedicated K-12 student transit service for home to school or school to home.
Thursday’s announcement follows North Fork Area Transit’s addition of a “Veterans Ride Free” program in November.
At a Norfolk City Council meeting in September, the city council approved North Fork Area Transit’s request for financial assistance in the amount of $309,533 to help kick-start its new services — ForkLift, TeleLift and ExpressLift.
About $200,000 of that capital is being used for infrastructure installations, such as the nearly 100 bus stops around the city. The remainder of the city’s commitment, about $109,000, is being used to fund a third of the operating costs of the service’s first year.
TeleLift is already functioning in the area, and ForkLift and ExpressLift will both be phased in later this year.