O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has the following COVID-19 clinic times available for walk-ins next week.

If you already have a scheduled appointment time for a clinic on this list, arrive at that scheduled time. These clinics will be dispensing Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. Note by the location which clinic will be offering which vaccine.

The following clinic times are available for walk-ins:

Monday, May 10, O’Neill Armory (Pfizer), 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, May 11, Evergreen Independent Living, Tilden Auditorium (Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer); Wednesday, May 12, Mid-Plains College, Valentine (Moderna), noon to 2 p.m.; Thursday, May 13, Antelope County Fairgrounds, Neligh, (Moderna).

If you have received a first dose of vaccine through an NCDHD clinic and have not received a call to schedule your second dose, call the office to schedule an appointment. Getvaccineanswers.org is a great resource for wanting to know more and getting informed.

So far the nine-county NCDHD district has 13,552 fully vaccinated and 1,064 partially vaccinated, with 28,167 total doses administered.

