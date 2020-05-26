North Central up to 24 cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has been made aware of three additional COVID-19 cases since the last update on Friday.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for the North Central District Health Department, said two cases are in Pierce County, with one of those cases being related to direct exposure to a confirmed case. The other is one contracted it from community spread.
The third case is a resident of Knox County where community spread has been present, she said.
Doolittle said NCDHD reminds district residents that they should assume that COVID-19 is present in the communities. NCDHD will no longer be reporting risk level to the general community unless there is a situation that warrants notice of community exposure.
Residents are encouraged to follow guidelines that include extra handwashing, social distancing, stay home and limit unnecessary travel, remain six feet from others, and wearing a mask in public.
As of Tuesday at 2 p.m., the following county totals are present in the North Central department:
Antelope, 8; Knox, 10; Pierce, 4; Cherry, 1; and Holt 1.