The North Central RC&D recently conducted a couple of paper shredding opportunities for residents in six counties. A total of 68 bins, which weighed 13,000 pounds were collected on Sept 23, and 73 bins a week later on Thursday.
“Paper Shredding 2021 was a huge success,” said Mike Burge, RC&D president. “Both days, the shredding truck was filled to the top.”
The first day, stops were made in Cody, Valentine, Bassett and Stuart. The plan was to include O’Neill and Atkinson, but the truck was filled by the end of the collection in Stuart.
Atkinson and O’Neill were then rescheduled to the second run schedule. Other towns that hosted collections Thursday were Springview, Naper, Butte, Spencer and Lynch.
“Many people comment on their appreciation in having documents shredded right there on site instead of being transferred, then shredded,” said Kim Burge, director at RC&D.
Plans are to schedule shredding days again next September.