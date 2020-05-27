O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Knox County on Wednesday.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for the district, said close contacts have been identified, contacted and are in quarantine.
“Community spread is present in Knox County and residents should practice social distancing, diligent hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in public settings when social distancing is difficult to maintain,” Doolittle said.
Case count update as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. for the district by county was Antelope: 8, Knox: 11, Pierce: 4, Cherry: 1, and Holt: 1.