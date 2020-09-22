North Central reports 61 recoveries in past week

North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware Tuesday of 28 additional COVID-19 cases in the district: 4-Holt, 10-Knox, 8 -Antelope, 1-Cherry, 3-Pierce, 1-Brown, and 1-Rock.

Carol Doolittle, public information officer for COVID-19 Response, said NCDHD is pleased to report 61 recoveries since last week’s recovery report. By county, it is: 15-Knox, 3-Antelope, 12-Pierce, 7-Holt, 12-Cherry, 8-Rock, and 4-Brown.

As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., North Central has had 578 Total Cases (TC), 299 Recoveries (R), and 15 Deaths (D). By county, it is: Antelope: TC: 65, R: 27, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 17, R: 10; Brown: TC: 29, R: 11, D: 1; Cherry: TC: 76, R: 42, D:4; Holt: TC: 64, R: 31; Keya Paha: TC: 2, R: 1; Knox: TC: 165, R: 84; Pierce: TC: 109, R: 67, D:8; and Rock: TC: 51, R:26, D: 1.

