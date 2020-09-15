O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 18 additional COVID-19 cases in the district since Monday.
Eight cases in the district, through case investigations, have been determined to be due from community spread: four – Knox, one – Brown, one – Pierce, one – Antelope, and one - Cherry. Nine cases in the district, through case investigations, have been determined to be due from close contacts with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases: two – Knox, two- Brown, one- Pierce, two – Holt, one- Antelope, and one - Cherry. One case in Knox County is still under investigation.
Carol Doolittle, public information officer – COVID-19 Response, said NCDHD is pleased to report 60 recoveries throughout the district since last recovery reporting on Sept. 8. By county, they are 11 - Rock, 10 – Knox, one – Antelope, four – Holt, 13 – Cherry, 19 – Pierce, two – Brown.
As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., the case count includes 429 Total Cases (TC), 238 Recoveries (R), and 14 Deaths (D). By county, it includes Antelope: TC: 41, R: 24, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 11, R: 10; Brown: TC: 15, R: 7 D: 1; Cherry: TC: 59, R: 30, D:4; Holt: TC: 47, R: 24; Keya Paha: TC: 1, R: 1; Knox: TC: 131, R: 69; Pierce: TC: 88, R: 55, D:8; Rock: TC: 36, R:18.