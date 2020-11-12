North Central reports 110 recoveries in week

North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department reported Thursday afternoon that it has been made aware of 145 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Monday. The cases by county are as follows: 21-Antelope; 6-Boyd; 18-Brown; 17-Cherry; 31-Holt; 1-Keya Paha; 21-Knox; 28-Pierce; 2-Rock.

NCDHD is pleased to announce 110 new recoveries since the last recovery report came out on Nov. 5. By county, they are: 16-Antelope; 2- Boyd; 10-Brown; 4-Cherry; 24-Holt; 0-Keya Paha; 41-Knox; 10-Pierce; 3-Rock.

NCDHD has expanded its COVID-19 testing capacities to include a 15-minute rapid test, in addition to the gold standard PCR test already offered. The rapid test will be offered only to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.

All testing is offered free of charge at the following locations:

O’Neill: Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory. The armory is located at the corner of Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.

Bassett: Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fairgrounds.

Preregistration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged, but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.

Cherry County Hospital is offering Test Nebraska COVID clinics Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Testing is in the north parking lot of the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. in Valentine.

Preregistration is strongly recommended, though not required.

North Central District Health Department will be extending public influenza vaccine clinics in O’Neill through November. Clinics will be held behind the NCDHD building as a drive-through style clinic.

To access the clinic, enter through the east ally entrance and remain in your vehicle. To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online prior to arrival and have a copy of your insurance card. If unable to complete vaccination form prior to the clinic NCDHD will have hard copies available and will be making copies of insurance cards as needed. Clinics will be held on the following dates and times, weather permitting:

• Wednesday, Nov. 18, 4 to 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 24, 4 to 6 p.m.

The case count update as of Thursday at 4 p.m. is 2,088 Total Cases (TC), 871 Recoveries (R), 30 Deaths (D), and 720 total cases reported in the last 14 days.

By county, it is Antelope: TC: 263, R:112, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 90, R: 36; D:2; Brown: TC: 121, R: 62, D: 2; Cherry: TC: 213, R: 94, D:5; Holt: TC: 464, R: 133, D: 6; Keya Paha: TC: 9, R: 2; Knox: TC: 467, R: 237, D: 1;

Pierce: TC: 375, R: 127, D:11; Rock: TC: 86, R:68.

