North Central has slight rise in cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced Monday afternoon that it was been made aware of 50 new COVID-19 cases in the eight-county district since the last reporting on Thursday.

That figure is lower than many of the previous reports, but up from 17 cases on last Monday.

NCDHD also regrets to report the COVID-19 death of a Knox County woman in her 90s. The NCDHD Test Nebraska COVID-19 testing clinic in Bassett has been canceled on Tuesday, Jan. 26, because of weather concerns.

