O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 11 additional COVID-19 cases in the district on Wednesday.
According to a press release from the district, one case in Cherry County, four cases in Rock County, and one case in Holt County, through case investigation, have been determined to be from close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. One case in Cherry County, two cases in Antelope County, and two cases in Rock County, through case investigation, have been determined to be from community spread.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator for the district, said NCDHD also has been made aware of information on 23 additional cases reported from the Santee Sioux Nation.
“These cases are now included in the dashboard and the Knox County case counts,” she said. “The dashboard and case count information will be updated with active cases and recoveries as that information becomes available. Case investigations and contact tracing is complete resulting in identifying that some cases are due to community spread and some due to close contacts with other positive cases. NCDHD would like to note that none of these cases were identified through the recent testing event.”
NCDHD updates the district risk dial each Wednesday by end of business day. This week the risk in the NCDHD area remains in the yellow with a slight increase since last week. Visit the NCDHD homepage to access the NCDHD Risk Dial and District Dashboard.
As of Wednesday at 3 p.m., the district reported 301 Total Cases (TC), 131 Recoveries (R), and seven Deaths (D). By county, it is:
Antelope: TC: 27, R: 20, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 10, R: 9; Brown: TC: 7, R: 4; Cherry: TC: 42, R: 12, D:1; Holt: TC: 26, R: 16; Keya Paha: TC: 1, R: 0; Knox: TC: 104, R: 44; Pierce: TC: 66, R: 22, D:5; Rock: TC: 18, R:4.