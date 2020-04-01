O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department is in communication with state officials in regard to issuing a state Directed Health Measure (DHM).
On Thursday at 2 p.m., it was announced that a DHM will be coming for the district, which will include the North Central District Health Department district counties of Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock, according to a news released issued late Thursday afternoon from North Central.
Details on the Directed Health Measure will be provided as they are available.
Directed Health Measures are enforceable by law enforcement. Persons in violation of Directed Health Measures may be charged with a Class V Misdemeanor.
Among other things, these measures impose limits on public gatherings and require bars and restaurants in these areas to close dining rooms immediately.