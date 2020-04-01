North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department is in communication with state officials in regard to issuing a state Directed Health Measure (DHM).

On Thursday at 2 p.m., it was announced that a DHM will be coming for the district, which will include the North Central District Health Department district counties of Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce and Rock, according to a news released issued late Thursday afternoon from North Central.

Details on the Directed Health Measure will be provided as they are available.

Directed Health Measures are enforceable by law enforcement. Persons in violation of Directed Health Measures may be charged with a Class V Misdemeanor.

Among other things, these measures impose limits on public gatherings and require bars and restaurants in these areas to close dining rooms immediately.

Tags

In other news

Single siren to be tested

Single siren to be tested

NORFOLK — City of Norfolk siren maintenance will be happening on the Eldorado Road siren on Thursday, April 2, throughout the day. It will be the only siren tested, city officials said.

Brandy Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom

Brandy Clark’s breakup record allows creative freedom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When singer-songwriter Brandy Clark went into the studio to record her next album, many of her songs reflected on the breakup of a 15-year relationship. But musically, she was also divorcing herself of the notion that she was just a country singer.

Fifth-generation employee joins Appeara team

Fifth-generation employee joins Appeara team

Appeara, a family-owned business since 1916, has seen significant expansion in its 100-plus-year existence. In November, current Appeara president, owner and general manager Bob Dudley welcomed a member of the family’s fifth generation, Brandon Keech.