North Central conducts tobacco compliance checks

O’NEILL — The Area Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and North Central District Health Department sponsored tobacco compliance checks in Antelope, Holt, Boyd, Pierce and Knox counties through a Region 4 block grant.
Compliance checks are conducted by Nebraska State Patrol to ensure tobacco retailers are following Nebraska laws regarding tobacco sales.
In Antelope County, 17 retailers were checked, resulting in an 88.3% compliance rate. JB Mart and Royal One Stop both failed their compliance checks.
In Boyd County, six retailers were checked and two failed, resulting in a 67% compliance rate. Double K Bar and Dollar General both failed their compliance checks.
In Holt County, 21 retailers were checked and three failed, resulting in an 85.8% compliance rate. First Stop, Irish Spirits and The Farmers Store 126 failed their compliance checks.
In Knox County, 19 retailers were checked and two failed, resulting in a 89.5% compliance rate. Big Red Mini Mart and Steffen’s Service failed their compliance checks.
In Pierce County, nine retailers were checked and none failed, resulting in a 100% compliance rate.