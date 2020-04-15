O’NEILL — A statement issued Wednesday afternoon by the North Central District Health Department should give reassurance to those concerned that the multi-county health department was preparing for about 300 deaths.
The health department sought to acknowledge information that was circulated Wednesday on mass casualties and to give reassurance and clarification to its communities.
“NCDHD would like to reiterate that the information that was released is for planning purposes and was not written intended to be shared with the general public in our communities,” the release stated.
The health department serves the counties of Antelope, Knox, Pierce, Holt, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Keya Paha and Rock. An apparent internal email from a woman at the health department on April 10 indicates that cold storage of dead bodies may be needed for the district.
Among other items Tuesday, the Antelope County board of commissioners approved the purchase of a truck for $10,000 to assist with body storage.
The release issued by NCDHD does not specifically address action taken by Antelope County.
“NCDHD, in working with county officials and mortuaries in the district, compiled this data to better put plans in place with our partners in the event of mass casualties. From the information that was released, a 0.67% fatality rate (300 deaths in the nine counties NCDHD serves) is an estimation of worldwide data when community members are going about normal activity and not practicing social distancing. In the case of no social distancing measures being followed, that could be a potential reality,” the release states.
“However, measures are in place and our communities are following them. We are working to flatten the curve, together. NCDHD is very proud of our communities and all the measures they are taking to practice social distancing, following Gov. (Pete) Ricketts’ ‘6 Rules for the Next 21 Days,’ and all the extra measures above and beyond those guides that our communities are demonstrating.
“NCDHD encourages our community members to interact with their nuclear family, send one person to shop once a week, work from home if you can, limit nonessential travel, remain calm and to stay home, stay healthy, stay connected.”