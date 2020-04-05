O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) officials said they would like to address growing concerns to the community of Cherry County due to the notice of the first positive COVID-19 case in the county.
NCDHD initiated a thorough contact investigation and determined this case is not due to community spread, according to a news release from the department.
This case was quickly identified to be due to close contact with an individual who has tested positive with COVID-19 that is not in the NCDHD district.
The case has been in quarantine at home for five days prior to symptom onset per NCDHD recommendations. The case remains at home in self-isolation.
“We would also like to take this opportunity to applaud the case for their dedication to quarantine and daily monitoring. Their diligence and compliance efforts have protected Cherry County from COVID-19 exposure risk,” according to the release.