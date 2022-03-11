NORTH BEND — A criminal investigation involving a North Bend teacher is ongoing as the result of an incident on Feb. 17 in which a student was allegedly hit in the stomach multiple times.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Craig Schmeckpeper, a physical education teacher at North Bend Central Public Schools, is the subject of an investigation involving multiple students at North Bend Elementary School.
On Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office requested and was granted a search warrant pertaining to the personnel files of Schmeckpeper, according to court documents.
The search warrant also was granted for purposes of accessing apparent security camera footage that could show Schmeckpeper grabbing a student and allowing other students to punch and hit the child.
In a document submitted to a Dodge County judge supporting the issuance of a search warrant, an investigator with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the school reported an incident involving Schmeckpeper on Feb. 17.
According to the investigator, a deputy spoke to an elementary student who said that Schmeckpeper grabbed him out of a line, put his hands behind his back and told other students, “free hits,” as they walked by in the school’s gymnasium. The student told the deputy that multiple students then struck him in the stomach, according to the report.
Authorities said they spoke with at least three other witnesses who corroborated the child’s version of events.
According to the investigator, the school administrator had a conversation with Schmeckpeper about the purported incident, and in lieu of being terminated, Schmeckpeper chose to resign. The administrator apparently took notes during the meeting with Schmeckpeper and placed the notes in Schmeckpeper’s personnel file. But the school said it wasn’t permitted to divulge personnel files unless a search warrant was granted by a judge.
North Bend Superintendent Dan Endorf said Friday that an attorney advised the district to decline comment.
According to the district’s school board meeting agenda for Monday, March 14, the board will consider Schmeckpeper’s resignation. Endorf had previously acknowledged in February that there was “a personnel incident.”
No charges had been filed by the Dodge County Attorney’s Office as of Friday morning, according to court documents. In an email Thursday, interim Dodge County Attorney Sara Sopinski declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.
Schmeckpeper, when reached by phone Thursday and asked by the Daily News if he had any response to the allegations, responded with, “I have no comment.”
According to the North Bend Eagle, Schmeckpeper was hired to teach at North Bend in 2014. He was brought on to teach strength training, math and reading and also was hired to be an assistant football and track coach. The most recent staff directory on the district’s website from the 2020-21 school year listed Schmeckpeper as a middle school and elementary physical education teacher.
Schmeckpeper is originally from West Point and previously taught in Norfolk, Shelton and Valentine, according to the North Bend newspaper. Schmeckpeper worked as a physical education teacher and strength and conditioning coach at Norfolk High School from 1998 to 2009.