Hundreds of Norfolkans turned out on Saturday for the eighth annual ’Fork Fest at Liberty Bell Park, an event hosted by the Norfolk Arts Center.
Arts center executive director Sherry Ruden said ’Fork Fest was originated with the idea that the event would attract people to Norfolk and that the community could come together to celebrate.
“We’ve really tried to develop the art element by bringing in more art vendors, live music and this year, we added a live aluminum pour. We haven't really had interactive events until this year,” Ruden said.
’Fork Fest 2022 featured 30 art vendors who offered clothing, jewelry, instruments and more for attendees to enjoy.
In addition to the vendor offerings, the festival included live music from Kimberly Meyer, The Begats and Raw Toast, to name a few. There was also plenty of food and drink on hand from Uncle Jarrol’s, The Pier, NoFo Pizza, Taylormade and Tu Casa.
Also at this year’s ’Fork Fest was what Ruden called the Food Truck Rumble, an opportunity for hungry Norfolkans to sample foods from all vendors for just $20.
For the adults, a beer garden was available with plenty of ice cold brew.
And, of course, no Saturday in the fall would be complete without Husker football, which was broadcast on a large-screen TV just next to the beer garden, for those who were interested.
In prior years, the festival has been held in August, but because of conflicts with the start of school and other community happenings, event organizers decided to move the ’Fork Fest celebration to October this year and focus on it as more of a fall event, Ruden said.
That important change more than tripled artist and vendor participation and is expected to increase the overall number of attendees substantially.
Ruden, who has lead the arts center since July 2021, credited the hard work of program coordinator Elley Coffin, as well as staffers Dustin Southworth and Vern Seier, for the success of this year’s event. She also gave credit to the many volunteers who helped out at this year’s event. Ruden served on the arts center board of directors prior to her current role.
Overall, this year’s ’Fork Fest was deemed a huge success and arts center officials expect the celebration to be something for Norfolkans to look forward to for years to come.