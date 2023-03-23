U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 16 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants, including two Norfolk men.

Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Estefan Bernardino Chavez, 29, Norfolk, is charged with production of child pornography beginning on or about Jan. 31, and continuing to on or about Feb. 28. The maximum possible penalty, if convicted, is between 15 and 30 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, five years to life of supervised release, and $55,100 in special assessments.

Domingo Zetino Hernandez, 20, Norfolk, is charged in a two-count indictment.

Count I charges Zetino Hernandez with false representation of a Social Security number with intent to deceive on or about Dec. 5, 2022.

The maximum possible penalty, if convicted, is a 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

Count II charges Zetino Hernandez with use of false immigration documents not lawfully issued on or Dec. 5, 2022. The maximum possible penalty, if convicted, is a 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

