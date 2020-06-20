Norfolkans celebrate Juneteenth

A number of families and parkgoers enjoyed homemade food, music and outdoor activities at a Juneteenth celebration in Norfolk's Central Park on Friday night.

Organizers gave a brief presentation on the history of the holiday. Juneteenth, a portmanteau of the date June 19, is celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, that all slaves were free. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, many slaves in rural Confederate territories were not made aware of the proclamation or were not allowed to be free. Slavery was officially abolished by the ratification of the 13th Amendment in December 1865.

The first Juneteenth celebration was held the next year in 1866 and has gradually grown in popularity nationwide since. Nebraska is one of 47 states that recognize the holiday. Parties and cookouts, like the one Friday night, are common ways to celebrate.

A tricolor flag, known as the Pan-African flag, was on display. The flag was created in 1920 and is used as a symbol of African people and black liberation. The red stripe represents blood, the black stripe represents black people and the green stripe represents the land of Africa.

Attendees also were encouraged to donate to charities that help black Americans.

