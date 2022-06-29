Residents of the area are being asked to put fireworks usage on hold for the time being.
Officials with the Norfolk Fire Division issued a press release early Wednesday afternoon saying it would not issuing any open burning permits and asking residents to avoid using fireworks on Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30, because of the high fire danger conditions.
On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service put out a hazardous weather outlook for the area, saying windy conditions are expected throughout the day with gusts occasionally reaching 40 to 45 miles per hour.
“This will also contribute to near-critical fire weather conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s and minimum humidity of 20% to 25%,” the National Weather Service advisory said.
Norfolk fire officials said fires caused by fireworks or any other ignition source would be difficult to control due to high winds combined with low relative humidity and high temperatures.
The department already has responded to fireworks-related fires.
Pierce Fire & Rescue also has said it will not be issuing any burn permits until further notice due to the dry conditions and urged residents to be extremely cautious with fireworks when they resume usage.
“We can not stress enough to be extremely cautious when using fireworks, especially this year with drought conditions worsening. Any fires that start will spread very rapidly and will likely be very difficult to contain and control,” officials with Pierce fire department said.
Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires, officials with the Pierce fire department said.
“With extremely dry conditions across our entire region, there is no doubt this number could climb this year,” they said.
When residents do light fireworks again, they are urged to soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding and to keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.