The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a rural Norfolk man Thursday on suspicion of possessing a multitude of drugs.
On Thursday afternoon, Michael Garver, 36, was arrested on felony drug charges and prohibited acts (under influence of illegal drugs), said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
Garver was taken into custody at his residence just east of Norfolk after he was observed inside his residence. He was known to be wanted on a Madison County arrest warrant for failure to appear, Unger said.
During the encounter, methamphetamine, THC wax and marijuana were recovered in Garver’s possession, as well as drug paraphernalia. Garver was taken into custody and transferred to the Madison County Jail.