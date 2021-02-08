A Norfolk man with two active arrest warrants was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing meth.
At about 6 p.m. Saturday, a Norfolk police officer had contact with Caleb Howe, 29, of Norfolk at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A check of Howe’s license showed he had two Lancaster County arrest warrants, Bauer said, and he was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered a glass pipe and a rolled-up plastic baggie with a white crystalline substance, and both items tested positive for methamphetamine. Howe also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, according to the release. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.