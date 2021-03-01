A Norfolk man with a protection order filed against him was arrested on suspicion of stalking Sunday morning.
Just after 10 a.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers had been at this residence several times since Friday for similar calls. The female victim stated that Jason Koehler, 42, of Norfolk, was continually driving by her residence and telephoning her, according to police.
As the officers were responding, they located Koehler driving east from the victim’s residence and performed a traffic stop. The victim reported that she applied for a protection order on Friday. She also provided text messages that Koehler had sent her, Bauer said, along with the telephone call log.
Koehler had called Norfolk police about 20 minutes before the disturbance call, Bauer said, complaining to a supervisor about an officer from a previous call. He also spoke about returning to the victim’s residence, according to the release. Because of the ongoing issues, the supervisor cautioned Koehler against returning and said his actions would constitute the crime of stalking.
That suggestion apparently went unheeded. Based on the call for service and reports over the weekend, Koehler was placed under arrest. He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.