A Norfolk man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly followed a woman to and inside Sunset Plaza Mall.
Capt. Michael Bauer said that at about 3 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the mall for a protection order violation. Officers had contact with an adult female, who indicated that she had a protection order against 48-year-old Steven Simonson of Norfolk. Simonson followed the protected female to the mall and walked closely past her in the food court area, Bauer said.
A third-party witness approached the responding officer and stated that a male matching Simonson's description had been lurking around the area of the food court in a suspicious way and seemed to be following a woman.
Officers located Simonson and questioned him about the situation, Bauer said. Through the investigation, officers discovered that Simonson had created a fake Facebook profile and had attempted to contact the protected female under the ruse of that fake profile. The female’s account had a friend request and message from the fake profile, and Simonson was subsequently arrested on suspicion of violating the protection order.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.