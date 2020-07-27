NORFOLK — A Norfolk man was arrested early Saturday for possessing drugs in a car.
Capt. Mike Bauer said a Norfolk police officer drove past a parked car near Valli Hi Road and Lodgeview Drive at 1:02 a.m. Saturday.
Bauer said the car had its park light on and the driver’s side window was down. The officer drove past the car and recognized the driver as Daniel A. Bocio, 20, Norfolk.
Bauer said the officer also smelled a strong and distinct odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer stopped and spoke with Bocio and questioned him about marijuana usage and any illegal items that he had in his car.
The officer then searched the vehicle. Bauer said the officer recovered marijuana and a digital scale with a white residue. The residue reportedly tested positive for cocaine, Bauer said.
Bocio was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited for possession of marijuana-less than one ounce, and driving under suspension.
Bocio was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.