The Nebraska Hospital Association has named Linda Miller, Faith Regional Health Services Board of Directors chairwoman, as the 2021 Trustee of the Year.
The Trustee of the Year award recognizes outstanding leadership and hospital governance by a trustee. The recipient encourages commitment to excellence in health care and collaborates with community leaders to build support for their hospital.
Miller worked for 36 years as a nurse at Faith Regional before transitioning into nurse leadership roles, including nurse supervisor, director of emergency/trauma services and interim chief nursing officer.
During her career at Faith Regional, she was instrumental in the establishment of the LifeNet air ambulance and the child advocacy center at Faith Regional while also helping to implement the clinical decision unit and electronic medical records.
After her retirement, Miller has continued to be involved at Faith Regional and in the community. For the past nine years, she served on both the Lutheran Community Health Association and the Faith Regional board of directors. In addition, she has been a member of the executive committee, board quality, board strategic planning and board finance, as well as the Faith Regional Surgery Center and Faith Regional Physician Services Board of Directors.
Miller's leadership is a key factor to the organization's continued successful navigation of the pandemic. While consistently remaining informed at the status of the hospital, she empowered and supported hospital leadership to be nimble and keep focus on ensuring that Faith Regional could continue to care for patients safely, protect the workforce and mitigate the risks of the virus.
Kelly Driscoll, Faith Regional’s president and CEO, said Miller served as a stable, confident and strong support system to the hospital leadership team.
"Linda's commitment to live Faith Regional's mission, vision and values is inspiring," Driscoll said. "We are grateful for her devotion to sharing her expertise, knowledge, skills and time to benefit Faith."