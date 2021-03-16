A Norfolk woman asked the city council members about the poor condition of certain streets, wondering if they even drove on them.
“Michigan Avenue is a street that I travel multiple times in a week,” said Lori Hagge at Monday night’s meeting. “It is hideous, and I see nothing happening.”
Hagge blames the rough street conditions for damages to her vehicle, she said.
“I had to repair my vehicle, struts and shocks, and it cost me $3,200,” Hagge said.
Hagge said the problem with Norfolk’s streets should have been solved by now.
“It makes me wonder, ‘Do you people not drive on this?’ because it’s bad,” she said. “This community is smart enough to be able to fix this permanently, in my opinion.”
Mayor Josh Moenning acknowledged that Michigan Avenue is in bad shape.
“I can’t argue with you about the current condition,” he said.
Steve Rames, the city engineer, said Michigan Avenue repairs were originally slated to begin as late as 2030, but the city council decided to speed them up.
“As we were going through the budget process last fall, the city council reversed some funding decisions that were made and funded an additional $175,000 for street repairs, street improvement,” he said.
Rames said repairs on Michigan Avenue should begin in 2 to 2½ years.
Moenning thanked Hagge for addressing the council.
“I want to thank you for bringing forward your concern about Michigan. It is one that has been talked about for a long time because the need has been there for a long time,” he said. “We do drive these streets. We recognize the deteriorated condition, especially in certain areas, and I think that’s why this council has tried to be creative about finding some funding.”