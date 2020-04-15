A Norfolk man driving a three-wheeled scooter was arrested in connection with methamphetamine Tuesday night.
An officer with the Norfolk Police Division conducted a traffic stop on the three-wheeled scooter at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Taylor Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer.
The driver was identified as Matthew Turley, 36, of Norfolk. The scooter was not licensed, and Turley was not wearing a helmet. A check showed that Turley’s license was revoked, Bauer said.
While arresting Turley, officers found an orange pill bottle that contained a crystalline substance, two white plastic straws, a small light bulb with burnt residue and multiple torch lighters. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Turley was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine and driving during a 15-year revocation period. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.