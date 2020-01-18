Jamie Bear escaped
Courtesy photo

A Norfolk man arrested last summer by the Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police Division and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Authorities have been notified that 34-year-old Jamie Bear left the corrections facility Friday morning for his full-time job but did not return as scheduled in the afternoon.

Bear started serving his two-year sentence on Aug. 6, 2019, for charges out of Madison County that include possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and obstruction of an officer. He has a tentative release date of April 28, 2020.

Bear is a white man, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Lincoln facility is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Anyone with knowledge of Bear’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

