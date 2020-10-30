NPPD NDN

COLUMBUS — With more than 320,000 customers in Oklahoma without electricity following a widespread ice storm earlier this week, the Nebraska Public Power District will be sending a crew of line technicians to provide mutual aid assistance.

Two supervisors and 12 line technicians were to leave Friday morning from NPPD’s York Operations Center with necessary vehicles and equipment to provide mutual aid in power restoration, according to a press release from NPPD.

Crews will be working to assist Oklahoma Gas & Electric in Oklahoma City, which had a reported 246,000 customers without electricity as of Thursday morning.

Line technicians responding will be from NPPD operations in Ainsworth, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Kearney, O’Neill, Norfolk, Plattsmouth, Atkinson, Humboldt and Rushville.

NPPD is a member of the Midwest Mutual Aid Group that coordinates power restoration support from various utilities following power outages created by hurricanes, tornadoes, ice and snowstorms and other natural disasters.

