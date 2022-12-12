A Norfolk man who was driving on a suspended license with a vehicle that had no license plates was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession last week.

Capt. Chad Reiman said a Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle last Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m. that did not have license plates.

The traffic stop was in the area of Fifth Street and Phillip Avenue and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Joseph W. Beyer, 40.

During a check of Beyer’s license, it was learned that his license was suspended. Beyer was arrested for driving under suspension. During a search of the vehicle, a plastic baggie was located, Reiman said.

The baggie contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Reiman said.

Beyer was booked into the Norfolk City Jail on suspicion of driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance. Beyer later was transported to the Madison County jail.

