A Norfolk man involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phyllis Hunhoff in November 2018 was found guilty Wednesday on multiple charges.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that a federal jury in Omaha returned guilty verdicts against Ramon Simpson, 50, of Norfolk for kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The charge of kidnapping resulting in death carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher presided over the seven-day trial and set sentencing for June 30.
Phyllis Hunhoff regularly traveled from her home in Yankton to her mother’s home in Utica, South Dakota. Her regular practice was to call her mother upon returning to Yankton, investigators said. On Nov. 4, 2018, shortly before 10 p.m., Hunhoff left her mother’s residence, alone, to drive home to Yankton. She did not call her mother as she did not make it home.
Having not heard from Hunhoff, Hunhoff’s mother began repeatedly calling her phone to determine her whereabouts; all of her calls were unanswered.
Simpson, Joseph James and other men were near Phyllis Hunhoff’s mother’s residence as she was leaving, according to the release. James and Simpson encountered Hunhoff outside of the residence and got into her car. Simpson and James kidnapped Hunhoff and took Hunhoff and her vehicle to Norfolk, arriving at about 11 p.m.
When they arrived in Norfolk, James remained in the vehicle and Simpson exited the vehicle with James’ cellphone. James drove Hunhoff’s vehicle, with her inside, to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County. Simpson proceeded to delete communications and location data from James’ phone detailing their travels and activities that day.
Video from a gas station on the Santee Reservation showed James driving Hunhoff’s vehicle and putting gasoline into her vehicle. Later, James returned in the same vehicle to the gas station and pumped gasoline into a soda bottle. He then drove to an isolated location on the reservation where he set fire to Hunhoff’s body and her vehicle to conceal evidence of the murder and kidnapping. James abandoned the body and vehicle and left the area.
On Nov. 8, 2018, Hunhoff’s body was located inside of her vehicle at the reservation. It was determined that Hunhoff had been killed by strangulation and stab wounds. Her body and vehicle were set on fire.
The FBI and other law enforcement officers investigated the murder and obtained evidence, including surveillance footage of James at the gas station during the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2018. Santee Police recovered the shirt James was wearing when he killed Hunhoff. Hunhoff’s DNA was on James’ shirt. James’ DNA was on the clothing Hunhoff was wearing when he killed her, according to law enforcement.
When contacted by the FBI, Simpson repeatedly lied about his and James’ whereabouts on Nov. 4 and 5, 2018.
James entered a plea of guilty to murder in Indian country on Feb. 5, 2020, and on July 15, 2020, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.
“The abduction and killing of Phyllis Hunhoff was a ghastly crime,” Sharp said. “Our hearts go out to her family. Mr. Simpson is richly deserving of the sentence he will likely receive. The two-year investigation and prosecution of Mr. Simpson, and Mr. James before him was complicated by complex jurisdictional issues and the need to analyze volumes of digital evidence. The FBI and the trial team did an outstanding job putting together the case that led to Mr. Simpson’s conviction.”
After Wednesday’s verdict, Eugene Kowel, FBI Omaha special agent in charge, said, “Ramon Simpson may not have killed Phyllis Hunhoff, but his participation in her abduction and kidnapping ultimately led to her violent and senseless death. FBI Omaha is committed to continue working with our state and local partners to apprehend violent criminals and bring them to justice.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jody Mullis and Sean Lynch.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Police Department, Norfolk Police Division, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska state fire marshal and the Lincoln Police Department.