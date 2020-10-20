Michael Christiansen of Norfolk won $100,000 playing the 20X The Money Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.
Christiansen purchased his winning ticket at Louie’s Liquor at 811 S. 13th St. in Norfolk.
Christiansen claimed his prize on Oct. 15 at the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln offices and said he’s been lucky playing Nebraska Lottery Scratch games before. In April, Christiansen was at the lottery offices to claim a $50,000 top prize he won playing the Money Clip Scratch game he’d purchased at the same store.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “What are the odds? I didn’t think it was real.”
Christiansen said he’s planning to use some of the money to build a garage and put away some for retirement. His daughter died recently, and he said he’s going to try to purchase her home.