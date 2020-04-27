A reportedly intoxicated man who showed up at the Norfolk Police Division on Sunday was arrested on suspicion of several offenses after he reportedly became belligerent.
Capt. Mike Bauer said Miguel A. Sixtos, 26, Norfolk, came into the lobby of the police division on Sunday at 11:24 a.m.
Sixtos was being sought for questioning in an earlier case involving the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and he wanted to “turn himself in,” Bauer said.
Sixtos had brought the vehicle in the case to the police station and it was parked in the front parking lot. Officers met with Sixtos in the front lobby and recovered the keys to the vehicle. They reported that he was agitated and appeared under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
Police said Sixtos was having problems following the officer’s conversation. Eventually he was cited on suspicion of several previous offenses, including the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. After he was cited, Sixtos refused to leave the police division building.
He repeatedly struck the dispatch window. He then went outside and sat in the car that he had returned from the earlier mentioned case. He was removed from the car and told to leave the property.
After numerous orders to leave the property, he reportedly continued to argue and refused to leave. Eventually, officers placed him under arrest for obstruction of a police officer. Officers placed Sixtos in handcuffs after a brief struggle, Bauer said.
He continued to resist officers as they had to basically carry him all the way back to the jail. Back in jail, he continued to be argumentative, agitated and uncooperative, Bauer said.
Sixtos was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.