A Norfolk man died in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning southwest of Battle Creek.
Lt. Jon Downey of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Norfolk dispatch was notified of a vehicle in the ditch just east of 545th Avenue on 834th Road, which is southwest of Battle Creek. The call came in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, he said.
Madison County sheriff's deputies responded and located a 2002 Nissan Xterra in a creek bed on the south side of the road with heavy damage.
Deputies determined that sometime during the previous night, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a bridge abutment before becoming airborne, Downey said.
The vehicle then struck the opposite side of the creekbed before coming to rest, he said. The driver of the vehicle was killed during the crash.
Downey said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was determined to be Albert A. Reeves, 67, of Norfolk. Next of kin has been notified.
Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor, Downey said. Seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash, he said.