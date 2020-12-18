NDN Arrested action 2

A search of a probationer’s residence Thursday morning led to an arrest for suspected drug possession with intent to deliver.

On Thursday at around 11:30 a.m., Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of West Maple Avenue to assist the Nebraska State Probation Office with a search of a probationer’s residence, Capt. Mike Bauer said in a press release.

A probation officer had been searching the residence and located marijuana. In a search of the garage, a duffel bag was located in the rafters. The bag contained several half-gallon glass jars and a large plastic container full of marijuana. A large amount of THC concentrated "shatter" wax, two digital scales and a clear plastic baggie with cocaine were also in the bag, according to the release.

The probationer, Martin J. Santiago Jr., 23, of Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

