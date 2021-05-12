A Norfolk man accused of driving suspiciously in southern Norfolk Monday night was arrested for a third time on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for a suspicious vehicle, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. An officer who was near 13th Street and Monroe Avenue when the call came out spotted the vehicle leaving the park and turning onto South 13th Street.
The officer followed the vehicle into Love’s parking lot and had contact with the driver, who was identified as 57-year-old Richard Brand of Norfolk. During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Brand and asked him to perform field sobriety maneuvers, Bauer said.
The results indicated impairment, and Brand was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.