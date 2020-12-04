NDN Arrested action 2

NORFOLK — A disturbance Thursday afternoon resulted in an arrest on suspicion of a controlled substance.

Capt. Mike Bauer said police responded Thursday at 2:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 1400 block of Country Club Road for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they had contact with an adult woman and adult man. The man was identified as Kyle J. Walter, 31, of Norfolk. During the investigation, officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine.

After interviewing the two, police arrested Walter on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

The annual Good Neighbors fund drive in Norfolk provides assistance to the less fortunate during the holiday season and throughout the year.

Tickets for the Madison County Fair & Rodeo — which took a one-year hiatus this past summer because of COVID-19 — went on sale starting Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 a.m. through Etix.com.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday several recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska's boards and commissions, including two Norfolkans and others from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.

HONOLULU (AP) — Navy sailor Mickey Ganitch was getting ready to play in a Pearl Harbor football game as the sun came up on Dec. 7, 1941. Instead, he spent the morning — still wearing his football padding and brown team shirt — scanning the sky as Japanese planes rained bombs on the U.S. Paci…

MIAMI (AP) — Brad Six becomes Santa Claus, pulling his black boots over his red pants in the office of a Miami outdoor supply company. It's hot, so he forgoes the traditional heavy jacket for a lightweight vest and grabs his Santa hat.