NORFOLK — A disturbance Thursday afternoon resulted in an arrest on suspicion of a controlled substance.
Capt. Mike Bauer said police responded Thursday at 2:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 1400 block of Country Club Road for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they had contact with an adult woman and adult man. The man was identified as Kyle J. Walter, 31, of Norfolk. During the investigation, officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine.
After interviewing the two, police arrested Walter on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.