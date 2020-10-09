Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said an officer took an assault report early Thursday afternoon from a 20-year-old female victim who accused 27-year-old Benjamin D. Granger of Norfolk of choking her two separate times.

The victim said the choking incidents happened during what started as a verbal argument that took place the day before at their apartment in the 1400 block of Country Club Road. The victim was able to leave the apartment and go to a family member’s residence for help as it was not the first time she was assaulted by him, Bauer said.

Bauer said the victim had injuries consistent with her account of the incident.

Officers spoke to Granger about the incident, and he was placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation, Bauer said. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize as hunger surges

World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize as hunger surges

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger in regions facing conflict and hardship at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has driven millions more people to the brink of starvation.

Juvenile stabs another through the ear

Juvenile stabs another through the ear

WOODLAND PARK — On Friday morning just after midnight, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a physical disturbance at a residence in Woodland Park.

Rural broadband grants awarded to area towns

Rural broadband grants awarded to area towns

More than $29.5 million in funding under the Remote Access Rural Broadband Grant program, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, will be awarded to towns around the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday. 

The tutu girls: group of young cancer survivors reunites

The tutu girls: group of young cancer survivors reunites

NEW YORK (AP) — Lauren Glynn is the shy one with the toy husky dog. Smiley McKinley Moore has a doll with blond hair just like hers, and Avalynn Luciano is the squirmer with the pretty white bow on top of her head. Together, they are a brave posse of cancer survivors known as the tutu girls.

'Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana braces itself for Hurricane Delta

'Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana braces itself for Hurricane Delta

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents still recovering from the devastation of a powerful hurricane less than two months ago braced for another hit as Hurricane Delta steamed north through the Gulf on Thursday after swiping Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.