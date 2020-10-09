A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and strangulation.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said an officer took an assault report early Thursday afternoon from a 20-year-old female victim who accused 27-year-old Benjamin D. Granger of Norfolk of choking her two separate times.
The victim said the choking incidents happened during what started as a verbal argument that took place the day before at their apartment in the 1400 block of Country Club Road. The victim was able to leave the apartment and go to a family member’s residence for help as it was not the first time she was assaulted by him, Bauer said.
Bauer said the victim had injuries consistent with her account of the incident.
Officers spoke to Granger about the incident, and he was placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation, Bauer said. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.