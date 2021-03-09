STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Stanton on Tuesday morning.
Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was notified of a reckless SUV on Highway 24 that was later located in Stanton, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The driver, who was identified as Travis Mace, 35, Norfolk, was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, Unger said.
Mace had to physically be subdued by the sheriff and a deputy after he refused to cooperate and refused to take his hand out of his pocket. Subsequently Mace was found in possession of several grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff said.
Mace further was found to be in possession of a stolen purse and credit cards taken from a vehicle in Norfolk on Monday night. Several laptop computers also were seized and believed to have been stolen from the Norfolk area, Unger said.
Mace faces charges of driving while intoxicated-drugs, theft by receiving, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, prohibited acts (influence of illegal drug) and a bond violation.
A female passenger, Courtney Greening, 23, Norfolk, also was arrested on suspicion of prohibited acts and a bond violation. Both were recently released from jail in Antelope County on felony charges.