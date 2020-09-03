A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and using a weapon to commit a felony Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the Norfolk Police Division interviewed a 25-year-old woman at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of Omaha Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The woman said she had been assaulted by 27-year-old Tremaine Smith Jr. of Norfolk. She said they were arguing when Smith grabbed a black handgun, hit her on the head with it and slapped her above her eye. The woman had swelling and redness on her cheek and eyebrow and long-dried blood behind her ear, Bauer said.
The officers made contact with Smith in the 1200 block of Verges Avenue. They found a Ruger AR style rifle, a Glock pistol and a Taurus pistol in his vehicle, Bauer said.
Smith was arrested in connection with second-degree domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.