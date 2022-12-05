At about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Norfolk police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of South First Street to assist probation officers.

Capt. Chad Reiman said probation officers were at the apartment doing a home check on Daniel J. Hubbs 40, Norfolk. During the check, probation officers located items that appeared to be related to drugs, he said.

Norfolk police started an investigation and tested the items that probation had located. A drug pipe and a white substance were tested. The test confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine, Reiman said.

Hubbs was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Hubbs was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists

Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists

MITCHELL — The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpt…

For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect

For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect

HONOLULU (AP) — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural…

Helping out in Northeast Nebraska

Helping out in Northeast Nebraska

The holidays can be a stressful time for families who may not have the financial means to put gifts under the tree or a warm meal on the table. In Northeast Nebraska, we are fortunate to have many charitable organizations that want to ensure every family is taken care of, especially during C…