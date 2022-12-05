At about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Norfolk police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of South First Street to assist probation officers.
Capt. Chad Reiman said probation officers were at the apartment doing a home check on Daniel J. Hubbs 40, Norfolk. During the check, probation officers located items that appeared to be related to drugs, he said.
Norfolk police started an investigation and tested the items that probation had located. A drug pipe and a white substance were tested. The test confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine, Reiman said.
Hubbs was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Hubbs was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and was later transported to the Madison County Jail.