Norfolk police officers were called early Monday morning to an apartment in the 1800 block of Parker Circle to investigate an alleged assault.
Capt. Mike Bauer said police arrived Monday at 12:23 a.m. and had contact with a woman outside the apartment. The female victim explained that she and Brett R. Roberts, 29, Norfolk, were inside an apartment and were in a verbal argument.
Bauer said the woman went to leave but was prevented from leaving by Roberts. He also took her cellphone when she attempted to call for assistance, police said.
She explained how Roberts physically assaulted her and had injuries consistent with her report. The victim was able to retrieve her phone and crawl out of a window to escape and call the police, Bauer said.
Officers had contact with Roberts through the locked front door of the residence. When asked to open the door by officers, Roberts reportedly refused.
A search warrant was obtained for the apartment and executed. Roberts was located inside the apartment and arrested on suspicion of assault by strangulation and false imprisonment, Bauer said.
Roberts was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.