Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his office arrested Angelo Ricard on Saturday at about 4 a.m. following a traffic stop on East Benjamin Avenue just east of Woodland Park.
Ricard was reportedly found to be in possession of the controlled substance (Ecstasy) and also found
to have no valid driver’s license and was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.
Ricard was jailed on those charges along with obstructing a police officer and is being held in the county jail on a $50,000 bond, pending his first court
appearance later this week.