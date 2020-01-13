Arrest action NDN
NORFOLK —The Norfolk Police Division was called to a residence in the 1400 block of South Third Street for a disturbance over the weekend.

Capt. Mike Bauer said when officers arrived on Saturday at 3:15 a.m., they could hear yelling coming from inside the residence.

Officers were able to make contact with a man and woman. The woman told officers that the man, Dustin W. Peterson, 38, Norfolk, had been drinking alcohol and that an argument began.

It escalated to Peterson pushing the woman several times, once almost knocking over a child’s swing with an infant in it, Bauer said.

Peterson also was reported to have smashed her cell phone. Peterson was interviewed about the incident. At the conclusion of the investigation, Peterson was arrested for third degree domestic assault and child abuse/neglect, Bauer said.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

