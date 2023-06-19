Norfolk Police Station NDN file
Norfolk Daily News/Austin Svehla

Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a disturbance on Sunday afternoon.

Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said that police learned during the investigation that David Cubicles Jr.., 81, Norfolk, approached a resident's door and was loudly knocking on it.

Cubicles was yelling for a male resident to exit the apartment. A female in the apartment cracked open the door and saw that Cubicles was holding a pair of scissors, and she quickly closed the door, according to a press release.

Officers located Cubillos and the male resident from the apartment. In speaking to them, the victim stated that as he was walking in the

hall toward the apartment, he saw Cubillos standing by the apartment door, holding the scissors.

Cubillos allegedly turned toward the victim, verbally threatened him with the scissors and then started to walk toward him, police said. The victim struck Cubillos, causing him to fall to the floor and drop the scissors, police said.

Cubillos was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

