A Norfolk man who was sought following a traffic stop on Wednesday was caught a day later.
Capt. Mike Bauer said a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday at 11:20 p.m. near the 900 block of Benjamin Avenue. While conducting the stop, the officer had contact with a passenger of the vehicle who identified himself as David Corn.
That passenger then fled on foot from the traffic stop, Bauer said. The passenger was later identified as Clifford J. Corn, 37, homeless. Corn had three active Madison County warrants.
On Thursday at 11:41 p.m., police located Corn at a business in the 100 block of North Fifth Street. He was informed he was under arrest. Corn then attempted to push past officers in an attempt to flee, Bauer said.
Officers caught him but Corn continued to resist arrest by pulling away and attempting to hold his hands under his body, Bauer said. Officers were able to handcuff Corn and take him into custody.
He was arrested on the active arrest warrants along with false reporting, resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County jail.