A fight early Christmas morning in a Norfolk residential neighborhood resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.
Capt. Mike Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said police were notified on Christmas at 4:12 a.m. by the Faith Regional Emergency Room that two men had come in for treatment.
Bauer said officers responded and began an investigation. It was determined that in the early-morning hours Saturday, there had been a party at a residence in the 200 block of North 10th Street. There was a physical disturbance between some of the men, resulting in two of them seeking treatment at the hospital.
Bauer said officers also learned that Kalin Bennett, 19, Norfolk, was present during this altercation. Witnesses stated that Bennett had brandished a firearm with a laser sight during these fights and was illuminating the laser sight on people’s body, making them fearful of being shot.
Officers were able to locate Bennett and he was arrested on suspicion of terrorist threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred the Madison County Jail.
The physical assault investigation is still under investigation.