A Norfolk man who was caught on a video camera approaching a house early Monday morning holding a gardening tool was subsequently arrested by police for burglary and obstructing.

Capt. Chad Reiman said in a written release that police were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Monday to a residence in 300 block of South 10th Street for a suspicious person call.

The person advised that they had received an alert

from the doorbell camera that someone was near the front door of their house. The homeowner advised that he confronted the man who was a suspect. The homeowner advised that the suspect was holding a

gardening tool, and the suspect dropped the tool and left the area.

Reiman said during the investigation, officers

discovered that the suspect had entered into a fenced in back yard and then entered into the garage and

took the gardening tool. Officers reviewed the camera footage and recognized the suspect as Jeremy J. Heiderman 36, Norfolk.

At about 4:32a.m. officers had contact with Heiderman in the 900 block of South 20th Street. Heiderman was holding a screwdriver, Reiman said.

Heiderman told the officers he got the screwdriver from a toolbox in a garage. When an officer attempted to arrest Heiderman, he reportedly fled on foot, Reiman said.

A short time later, Heiderman was located in the 1500 block of Bluff Avenue. Heiderman was arrested for burglary and obstructing a police officer. Heiderman was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.

