Norfolkan arrested again

Nebraska State Patrol
Courtesy image

Travis J. Lewis, 31, Norfolk, who was arrested earlier this month in Beemer, was arrested on Friday morning in Norfolk.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said the Madison County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for revocation of Lewis’ bond.

Troopers and the Norfolk Police Division located him about 9:45 a.m. Friday and placed him under arrest. He was lodged in Madison County Jail, Thomas said.

On Feb. 13, Lewis was arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test, according to court records. Earlier this month, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were dispatched to a report of a man attempting to break into a building in Beemer.

The man, later identified as Lewis, was located and reportedly refused to comply with repeated verbal commands, ran toward one of the troopers and reportedly attempted to hit the trooper.

He eventually was captured and transported to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point, where it was determined he was under the influence of numerous drugs, including PCP, methamphetamine, cocaine, amphetamines and marijuana, the patrol said.

He faces several charges in Cuming County, including attempted burglary, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

