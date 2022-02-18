A Norfolk man was arrested early Friday morning following a foot chase.
Capt. Chad Reiman said Norfolk police were called to the 800 block of Norfolk Avenue in reference to a possible trespassing violation at about 7:54 a.m. Friday.
The reporting person advised that Tyson Tilden, 32, Norfolk, was pounding on the windows of the building. The person also advised that Tilden had previously been told that he was not allowed on the property because of past disturbances that Tilden had caused, Reiman said.
As officers were responding to the call in the 800 block of Norfolk Avenue, a second call of a disturbance in the area of 600 block of Queen City Boulevard was reported. Officers that were responding to the calls located Tilden in the 600 block of Queen City Boulevard.
Reiman said an officer attempted to have contact with Tilden, who was walking in the middle of the street and causing traffic issues.
When the officer told Tilden to get out of the street, Reiman said, Tilden refused and started cursing at the officer. Tilden then fled from police on a foot scooter, Reiman said.
Officers were able to get close to Tilden at the intersection of Queen City Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. Tilden then fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Tilden was caught and arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, Reiman said.
Tilden was transported to the Norfolk City Jail and booked. Tilden also was issued a citation for trespassing and pedestrian violation. Tilden was later transported to the Madison County Jail.